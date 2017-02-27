Norwegian Diplomat: Saudi Arabia Involved in Financing ISIL

Former Norwegian Ambassador to Riyadh said Saudi Arabia is involved in Financing the ISIL terror group and described the Middle Eastern country as the kingdom of terrorism.

The ambassador, Carl Schiotz Wibye, said in remarks cited by a Norwegian newspaper, that Saudi Arabia has a strong influence on the spread of extremist ideology, but he is feared that the West turns a blind eye on this matter, Badr News reported.

Wibye described Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom of terrorism, noting that it has used its oil wealth to finance the spread of Wahhabism in the world, stressing on the importance for Norway to be more mindful about this issue, suggesting a way to curb extremism, which may be through the revival of the Progressive Party’s proposal to ban non-participated regimes in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights from financing any political or religious institution.

The Norwegian official has no doubt that Saudi Arabia has participated in funding ISIL terror group, citing that the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has claimed in a leaked email on 2014 about “hidden money transfer” made by the Saudi regime.

(FNA)