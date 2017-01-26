Norwegian diplomats pay homage to Plasco victims

Iran’s embassy in Norway has opened a memorial book on the honor of the firefighters killed during rescue operations in Plasco building last Thursday.

To the memorial book were attending Norwegian diplomats who signed the book and paid homage to those killed when a 17-storey building in central busy part of Tehran collapsed after a fire consumed parts of the building.

The foreign ambassadors and diplomats resident in Norway also visited the memorial book and offered condolences to the Iranian government as well as the families of victims.