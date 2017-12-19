Norwegian “Espionage” ends up in Russian Court

The Lefortovo District Court in Moscow, Russia has given the order for a Norwegian to be arrested according to court spokesperson Yekaterina Krasnova from Russia.

“The court satisfied the prosecutors’ motion imposing to remand the defendant Norwegian in custody until February 5, 2018,” she said.

According to the Russian spokesperson, The court received an appeal against this decision for him to be charged under Section 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code (“Espionage”).

FSB officers detained Norwegian in Moscow during a special operation where classified documents illegitimately changed hands, Media reported.

According to the news agency, Berg was arrested by the FSB security service when he was receiving secret documents about the Russian fleet.

“When it comes to questions about grounds for arrest and imprisonment, this has to be answered by the Russian authorities,” writes Frod e Overland Andersen, Communications Director of the UD in an email to VG.

Russia is holding a Norwegian man on suspicion of spying after he allegedly received classified documents from a Russian man who is also under arrest, an official said on December 19.

Russian media reports cited unnamed sources as saying that Berg was caught receiving classified material about the Russian Navy that he allegedly planned to hand over to Norwegian agencies.

The Lefortovo District Court in Moscow is going to sentence Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, earlier arrested in Russia on trumped-up espionage charges, to 20 years’ imprisonment, according to his lawyer Mark Feygin.

Lefortovo District is a district of South-Eastern Administrative Okrug of the federal city of Moscow, Russia.

It is named after a close associate of Tsar Peter the Great, Franz Lefort, whose troops were stationed nearby at the German Quarter.

Lefortovo is considered to have been founded in 1699. In the 18th century, it was home to Annenhof, Lefortovo Palace, Sloboda Palace, and Catherine Palace. In later centuries, the district hosted troops and military organizations, and also became heavily industrialized.

The present-day Lefortovo is famous for the Lefortovo Prison, Lefortovo park and the Lefortovo Tunnel on the Third Ring. Several higher educational institutions are located in Lefortovo, such as the Moscow Power Engineering Institute.

