Norwegian Journalists Under Attack In Istanbul

An pro-Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group has attacked a Norwegian journalist in Istanbul, thinking that he was from the Netherlands.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) supporters have today attacked the norwegian journalists who were covering the protest of academic Nazife Onay, member of Eğitim-Sen union, who demands to be returned to her job after dismissal with a statutory decree issued during the state of emergency.

Onay was first targeted by an AKP supporter from among those who set up a tent nearby in Istanbul’s Cevahir area to run a ‘Yes’ campaign for the upcoming referendum.

The Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) supporter tried to seize the banner Onay unfurled for her protest, which read “We will not allow the AKP fascism to usurp our rights”.

Police intervened the scene afterwards, removing the assailant from the site and detaining the academician.

The Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group also obstructed the women journalists covering the incident, and attempted to lynch a journalist from Norway, who was at the scene to interview the dismissed academician, thinking that he was ‘Dutch’.

The mob later attacked the women journalists that tried to hinder the lynching attempt, and threatened them, saying:

“You are working for the Netherlands.

I have recorded all of you.

You will pay for it’.

It grabbed attention that police did not intervene the group and just watched them as they harassed the journalists.