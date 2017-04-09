Norwegian media competitors join forces in war against fake news

One of the sucky legacies of 2016 is the surge of fake news. Donald Trump rode a wave of misinformation to the White House and British voters shot themselves in the foot after listening to the false promises of Brexit.
Norway is one of the countries that isn’t especially keen on following the fuckups of the US and UK by letting lies slide. That’s why Norway’s three biggest competing media outlets announced a joint project to combat fake news.
Dagbladet, VG and the public broadcaster NRK will launch a joint website Faktisk, meaning ‘factual’ (but pronounced ‘fuck-dis’), that will be dedicated to fact-checking. The service will be up and running in May and will rank how factually correct political news items are on a five point scale from ‘absolutely true’ to ‘completely wrong’.
The fact-checking will initially be done with a good ol’ human read-through, but the people behind Faktisk have bigger plans for the future.
In an interview with Nieman Lab, Jari Bakken, a VG developer is working on building a new CMS instead of relying on dominant what platforms like Facebook might offer for fact-checking.
Although the VG and other news outlets have advanced CMSes for their websites, Bakken says they aren’t equipped with the tools needed to fight fake news.
[W]e are not just making articles. We are making fact checks. We need a CMS that can cut up our fact checks into parts, that will then make it possible in the future to use it in automation and artificial intelligence efforts. Our traditional CMSes are not made for this.
The issues that Faktisk will deal with will probably be centered around climate change, international relations, and Norwegian politics and elections. To encourage transparency, Faktiskt will share and distribute the articles that have been ranked by the website.
Visibility of the fact-checking will be the key to a better and more factual debate in Norway. In addition to allowing any media outlet to take and embed the fact checks, Faktisk is also looking for ways to engage the younger audience, for example through Snaphchat Discover.
Faktisk is truly a historic partnership involving competing companies trying to establish better and more factual debates that will benefit society. It’s almost like if ‘fantastic’ Fox News and ‘very fake news‘ CNN got together and managed to agree on which political news are factual and which aren’t.
US has some really good fact-checking sites, but that didn’t save the country from farcical elections last year. People stick to their guns in debates and only read news to their liking, which isn’t likely to result in a better informed discussion of issues.
Norway’s initiative is truly a light in the dark for truth in the age of ‘alternative facts’. By bringing together competitors it’s more likely that providing real information to the public will succeed .
(thenextweb)
What complete an uttrr poppy cock! Truly a light in darkness?? Really?? This is a fake news conveyor belt camouflaged as the opposite, and one just have to look at the most recent syria gas attack “fake bullshit” its confirmed that assad gassed his own people just like in 2013… except he didnt do it in 2013 – daesh/al qaida did. White helmets is a complete scam, and are the same terrorist making peoples lives a nightmare wherever they go, backed by among others the cia. That norwegian msm willfully ignores any contrary evidence to the official narrative is completely disgusting especially since they now claim to be the only arbiters of truth. Anyone in doubt about this horrid story need to check out what the swedish doctors who investigated the videos and pictures from the so called gas attack has to say about it. Now can we please stop publishing idiot propaganda to convince us that msm and their duplicitous fact checking bogus websites are anything good. Stop being useful idiots. Stop tearing down our last flakes of freedom of speech. And those of you who still keep doing this you ouhht to be ashamed of yourselves, how you manage to look in the mirror i will never understand. You are disgusting trash
Wow deleting comments because they reveal your duplicity and dishonesty. Rot in hell you disgusting propaganda Coward hacks