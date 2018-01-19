Norwegian murdered in Ukraine

51-year-old Norwegian citizen thrown out of an apartment window of the house where rented apartment.

In Kharkov the police establishes the circumstances of the death of men and women in the city centre.

This event occurred on Wednesday, January 17, at 10:55 on Mironositskaya str.

According to police of Kharkiv region, 51-year-old Norwegian citizen thrown out of an apartment window of the house where rented apartment.

“The police found the landlord of the premises and its resolution went inside. In the apartment of the Norwegian found the body of 40-year-old from Kharkov women with stab wounds,” – said the head of the Kiev police Department of the city of Kharkov Alexander Kocar.

“People saw from the window of an apartment on the fourth floor, At the scene police discovered the body. Promptly carried out door to door. Found out that the deceased is a citizen of another country, he’s 51. A few months ago, he rented an apartment in this house,” said Bech.

At the time of inspection doors of the apartment were locked from the inside and propped.

In one of the rooms of the apartment, the police found a woman’s body with multiple stab wounds.

“The window to the room was open. Experts have suggested that after committing horrible crimes the man committed suicide or Norwegian citizen thrown out of an apartment window.

The evidence confirmed the initial version of the investigators is the murder of 40-year-old of us made a citizen of Norway. As explained by the witnesses, they periodically met. The pair systematically took alcoholic drinks, and then they had a quarrel. Neighbors confirmed that the man and the woman is always loud enough to sort things out,” added Bech.

On the death of men and women opened criminal proceedings. Pre-judicial investigation proceeds.

