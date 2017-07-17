Norwegian police pens deal for three AW169s

The Norwegian Police Directorate has chosen the AW169 as the country’s new police helicopter.

The operator is preparing to sign a contract with Leonardo to purchase three helicopters with the option for another three.

The helicopter value is approximately NOK 313 million ($38 million). The contract also includes operation and maintenance services, making the entire contract worth $82 million.

If the directorate fulfils the order, it will be the first police operator to place an order for the rotorcraft. The contract is scheduled to be signed in August.

Alongside this order, the Police Directorate has opened a new central air station in Taradrud to improve its readiness and response time.