Norwegian research vessel Havila Subsea to participate in Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has given permission to Norwegian research vessel Havila Subsea to enter the country’s territorial waters to take part in the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project from August to October.

In the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project, maritime archaeology and marine geophysics are working together to record, date and understand the submerged cultural heritage of Bulgaria, contributing to knowledge of the prehistoric and historical environmental record of human activity in this region.

The seabed is being investigated remotely through the use of sonar and deep sea diving ROVs, potentially revealing intact shipwrecks and ancient settlements to show how human civilisation has evolved.

The Bulgarian government permission means that the ship will be able to enter Bulgarian waters and its exclusive economic zone from August 17 to October 5. The ship will be able to visit the Bourgas port from August 21 to 25 and from September 19 to 22.

The Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project is being carried out in accordance with the contract concluded between the underwater archeology centres in Sozopol and the University of Southampton.

The main objective of the project is to collect information to track climate change and sea level and how these changes have affected the cultural development of Black Sea coastal communities.

Research that is exclusively for peaceful purposes and for expanding knowledge of the marine environment will be carried out in a safe way and without creating difficulties for Bulgaria in the exercise of its sovereign rights and jurisdiction, the Cabinet said in a note announcing its decision on June 21.

