Norwegian Signals Growth Potential at Singapore

Norwegian has signaled its intent to expand into Asia following the launch of its Singapore-London route at an event hosted by the airline in Singapore this week.

The Scandinavian carrier currently operates the world’s longest nonstop route by a low-cost carrier between Singapore Changi Airport and London Gatwick, flying four times a week using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

This week, Norwegian Global Head of Sales, Lars Sande and Head of Sales UK & Ireland, Dominic Tucker delivered presentations to Singapore’s travel community to explain the airline’s low-cost long-haul model and its plans for future expansion. More than 65 agents from travel and trade organizations attended the event and received information about how it can work with Norwegian and sell the airline’s high-quality products on board brand new aircraft.

Lars Sande, Global Head of Sales at Norwegian said:

“It’s a pleasure to open the door to Singapore’s travel industry which will help make our new low-cost long-haul service a success. With more than 200 aircraft on order, Asia will be a key part of our future growth and Singapore offers a springboard to more competition and affordable fares in the market.

“Following our successful event, we look forward to starting a deep relationship with Singapore’s travel trade who will now be able to confidently sell our high-quality flights to customers.”

Norwegian is the only low-cost airline operating direct flights from Singapore to London after launching the route on 28 September. The route is exclusively serviced by the brand new state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner which has an economy and Premium cabin offering passengers more than a metre of legroom, generous baggage allowance and lounge access at Gatwick Airport.

The route between Singapore and London also offers passengers onward connections to more than 20 destinations in Europe and the USA.

