Oslo pushes for abolishing death penalty in Lebanon

Lebanon Minister of Justice, Ashraf Rifi, currently taking part in the 6th World Congress Against the Death Penalty at the Opera House of Oslo, Norway, delivered a speech in which he stressed that this penalty was not a deterrent to crime.

“The death penalty must be deleted from the Lebanese law in accordance with modern laws and in line with the international will to cancel this sanction,” Rifi said.

“The diligence of Lebanese courts shows that they are going to decrease the death penalty and replace it with that of hard labor for life,” he added.

Rifi also noted that Lebanon was permanently committed to respect for the dignity of man and his right to a decent life.