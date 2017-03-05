Oslo’s Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel undergoes refurbishment

Oslo’s Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, is now embarking on a total refurbishment of its 676 rooms, which will be completed after the summer. Norway’s largest and tallest hotel is lifted to new heights, with the aim of giving the guests first-class international hotel experiences.

“The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel is an iconic landmark in Norway, with which the majority of Norwegians are familiar. We are very proud of the hotel and wish to give our guests the very best experience when they visit us. That is why we are investing so heavily in this upgrade,” says Tarje Hellebust, General Manager at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

All the rooms on the hotel’s 37 floors are now being brought up to date in keeping with Radisson Blu’s new international ‘BluPrint’ design concept, which combines functionality and sophistication, and is tailored to meet guests’ needs and desires. The architect behind the modern new look, including light-wood floors in every room, is Link Arkitektur.

BluPrint offers modern solutions, combined with exclusive design. Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel’s new look has been locally adapted to provide precisely the hotel experience that our guests want and expect. Among other things, we have Jensen beds in all our rooms, and ultra-comfortable Ekornes London Stressless® recliners, where guests can sit back and enjoy the spectacular views over our beautiful city”, Tarje Hellebust explains.

The BluPrint concept combines famous design classics with unique, custom-made furniture, fabrics and textiles. The concept is currently being implemented at Radisson Blu hotels worldwide, and the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel will be the first hotel in Norway to offer these delights. Already today, the first guests can enjoy these new rooms as the first floors are already finalized.

A well-known landmark

With its 37 floors and fantastic views over Oslo and the Oslo fjord, the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel is Norway’s largest and tallest hotel. At the time of its completion, it was the Nordic region’s first real skyscraper. From the moment when Norway’s King Olav V graciously performed the official opening ceremony in 1990, the hotel has been one of the Norwegian capital’s signature buildings.

The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel enjoys a fantastic location right next to Oslo’s central railway station, and has an excellent reputation internationally. We are constantly striving to provide outstanding service, and focus intently on maintaining a high level of professionalism. No request is too large, and none too small,” says Tarje Hellebust.

The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel will remain open throughout the refurbishment process, with work proceeding floor by floor during limited periods, so guests are not unduly disturbed. Now the top floors are already finalized and the first guests can enjoy the newly renovated rooms.

The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Oslo is part of the Rezidor Hotel Group, the leading international hotel group in the Nordic region. In addition to the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, refurbishment work is underway at a number of other Nordic Radisson Blu hotels. Radisson Blu Plaza’s sister hotel, the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Oslo, now has a new skybar designed by Snøhetta, as well as many newly renovated guest rooms and fitness & health centre, including swimming pool.

The Rezidor Hotel Group has embarked on its largest ever refurbishment programme in the Nordic region, and will within few years have invested EUR 110 million on upgrading several Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson hotels all over the Nordic region. The hotels’ property owners are also investing substantial amounts. The aim is to provide guests not only with the best service in the hospitality sector, but also a superb international hotel experience.

