President Trump will welcome Prime Minister Solberg to the White House

USA President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway to the White House on January 10, 2018.

President Trump looks forward to exchanging views on the bilateral ties between the United States and Norway, and how jointly to advance regional and global security, and economic prosperity.

The President and Prime Minister will discuss shared defense and security goals within NATO and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as well as trade and investment between the United States and Norway.

(Embassy of the United States of America, Pressemelding, Nadarajah Sethurupan )