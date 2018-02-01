Prince William and Kate are guests of honour at royal Norwegian dinner

Prince William and Kate were guests of honour at a dinner hosted by the Norwegian royal family on Thursday. The couple, who are on the second leg of their Scandinavian tour, attended the dinner at the palace, where both William and King Harald of Norway delivered speeches. Kate pulled out another chic outfit for the do, wearing a blush pink Alexander McQueen evening gown that skimmed over her growing baby bump. She accessorised with the Queen’s diamond earrings and matching diamond bracelet, which was given to the monarch as a wedding gift from Prince Philip.

Members of the Norwegian royal family were out in full force, including King Harald’s wife Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Haakon’s wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The black-tie affair was attended by members of government, leaders in business and those from the Norwegian creative industries. William, 35, and Kate, 36, also had the chance to mingle with serving members and veterans from the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The Duke and Duchess are staying overnight at the royal palace at the invitation of King Harald and Queen Sonja. The Norwegian couple hosted a private luncheon for William and Kate earlier that day, which was also attended by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

After the lunch, William, Kate, Haakon and Mette-Marit visited a sculpture park within the palace grounds, named after Haakon and Mette-Marit’s 14-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The royals also took part in a walkabout where they met members of the public.

Friday marks the final day of William and Kate’s whistle-stop tour. The Duke and Duchess, who have been apart from their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will visit a school where Norwegian TV show Skam was filmed, and will meet with stars and producers to hear more about the series. Later on Friday, they will observe a ski jumping session followed by a children’s ski school class.

(N.Sethurupan, Dailymirror, people, )