Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department

The State Department announced Wednesday the possible foreign military sale of 60 Raytheon-produced AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAM, and four AMRAAM guidance section spares to the government of Norway.

The contract, if approved by Congress, who was notified of the potential sale on Tuesday, will be worth an estimated $170 million.

Officials at the State Department said the deal will also include “missile containers, weapon system support, support equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training, training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, technical and support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

On Monday, military and industry leaders celebrated the arrival of three F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft, which can carry the AIM-120 AMRAAM, during a ceremony at Ørland Air Base in Central Norway.

“We mark the start of a new era for the Norwegian Armed Forces,” said Norway’s Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen. “The new combat aircraft will be a key factor in deterring any attack on Norway, as well as ensuring that we meet our obligations to the NATO alliance.”

To date, Norway has taken delivery of 10 F-35s, seven of which are stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona where pilots are training with the aircraft.

State Department officials that the “proposed sale will support foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The contract is a “follow-on buy” to a previous sale of AIM-120 C-7 missiles to Norway. State Department officials say there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness if the sale of the missiles is approved.

(UPI)