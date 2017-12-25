Norway has today introduced restrictive measures against Venezuela. These measures are a response to the negative developments in the country.

In November, Norway aligned itself with the EU’s restrictive measures against Venezuela, and has drawn up new regulations that are mainly based on Council Regulation (EU) 2017/2063 of 13 November this year.

‘These restrictive measures send a clear message to the Venezuelan authorities to reverse the worrying developments in the country. The Venezuelan Government must take immediate steps to find a political solution to the ongoing crisis, and must ensure respect for fundamental human rights. At the same time, we urge the opposition to continue their efforts to take part in a negotiated solution,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The new regulations prohibit the export of equipment, goods or technology that can be used for internal repression or surveillance. The restrictive measures set out in the regulations come in addition to the arms embargo that Norway aligned itself with on 25 November this year, under which exports of weapons and military equipment to Venezuela are forbidden.

The restrictive measures also allow the introduction of travel restrictions and the freezing of funds and assets of individuals and companies. So far, no company or individual is subject to such restrictions. Any breach of the regulations may result in a fine or a prison sentence. The measures will enter into force once the regulations are officially published.

(Press release)