Rolls-Royce to deliver mooring system for Statoil’s Njord A oil platform

Rolls-Royce has secured a contract to provide a mooring system for Statoil’s oil platform Njord A, which is being upgraded by Norway-based engineering and construction service provider Kvaerner.

The platform is located in the Njord oilfield, approximately 130km northwest of the city Kristiansund and 30km west of the Draugen field.

Rolls-Royce will upgrade Njord A’s current 12-point mooring system to a new 17-point system under the new £15m deal.

Rolls-Royce customer and services marine director Knut Hovland said: “We are proud to be part of this extensive upgrade programme.

“It is the first time in the Norway’s history as an oil producing country that a platform is being towed to shore for an extensive upgrade. Previous upgrades have been done offshore.”

Njord A is a semisubmersible floating steel platform, which features an integrated deck with drilling and processing facilities, as well as living quarters.

“It is the first time in the Norway’s history as an oil producing country that a platform is being towed to shore for an extensive upgrade.”

Rolls-Royce will provide low pressure hydraulic driven winches, fairleads and a control system for the four-column production platform, which will then it will be moored at about 330m water depth following installation.

Rolls-Royce is expected to deliver the system next year, and the platform is scheduled to re-commence its operations in 2020.

The latest upgrades are expected to allow the platform to serve for additional 20 years, and form part of the wider ‘Njord Future’ initiative being carried out by Statoil, which aims to increase the lifespan of the Njord field. Kvaerner originally delivered Njord A in 1997.

The topside of the platform was developed at Stord and the hull was built at Verdal, both located on the west coast of Norway.

(offshore-technology)