Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group to build broadband network in Norway

Communications firm Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group has won a £500,000 contract from the Norwegian government to build a new fixed wireless network in the country over the next 15 months.

The AIM-listed company will build a wireless network in the county of Sør-Trøndelag that will deliver broadband up to 75 megabytes (Mb), which will be operated and maintained by Satellite for 10 years.

The wireless network will offer a range of tariffs across Agdenes, Bjugn, and Midtre-Gauldal in Sør-Trøndelag, where, the company said there are hundreds of households with limited broadband speeds to below 4Mb.

Breiban, Satellite’s subsidiary, won the 5.6m Norwegian krone government contract and will deliver the wireless network as it has experience in this field having constructed and maintained over 1,500 fixed wireless broadband towers to date.

Satellite chief executive Andrew Walwyn said: “Our solution will connect these households to uber-fast broadband speeds for the first time, despite their distance from a major telephone exchange and the challenging topography of the area.

“Norway has significant government funding available for investment in broadband infrastructure each year and we hope to deliver uber-fast fixed wireless broadband to many more Norwegian customers.”

He said that the company also intends to use the fixed wireless networks as a complement to its satellite technologies across other European territories in the future.

Shares in Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group were up 2% to 8.67p at 0931 BST.

(ShareCast News)