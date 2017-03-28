Scientists in Norway Developing Eco-Friendly Solar Cells with Enhanced Efficiency

Energy production is in a major state of transition. Technology companies such as Apple, Google, Tesla and Amazon are all investing in solar power.

This is taking place at the same time as a preliminary budget has been sent to Congress that would defund the Environmental Protection Agency.

The large tech companies are aware of the benefits to renewable energy. They have a large demand for power to cool their servers. Apple has reported to have had an excess amount of energy at times for utilizing renewable energy.

The debate on cost for solar energy is over. Research how to install your own panels with instructional online tutorials. Take a look at some of the costs to solar cells on eBay. They are reasonably priced, and installation looks close to doing a roofing project connected with some electrical wiring. (When working with electrical wiring it is important to understand the safety precautions on the job site.)

Researchers and scientists have been developing solar cells for decades. They continue to find new ways to create and maintain energy with safer elements.

Each form of energy production has its pros and cons. One of the drawbacks to solar power energy production is the elements being used to collect and transfer the energy.

Bengt Svensson, a professor within the Department of Physics at the University of Oslo in Norway, has been working on clean energy production with solar cells.