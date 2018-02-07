Sri Lanka National Day Celebration in Oslo 2018

The Embassy of Sri Lanka held a Flag Hoisting Ceremony to celebrate the Sri Lanka National Day on 4th February 2018 at the Chancery in Oslo. Ambassador Jayantha Palipane read the National Day Message of President Maithripala Sirisena. Religious observances were conducted by Ven. Unapane Pemananda Thero, Sri Nitheyananthasarma Naneetheiyer Kurukkal, Mr. M. Anees Rauf and Mr. Subaraj Anandaraja.

Sri Lanka Nationals and expatriates from all the ethnic communities participated at the Ceremony. The Ambassador hosted the participants to lunch after the conclusion of the Official Ceremony.

(Srilanka.no)