Sri Lanka Participates at 2018 – Oslo Tourism Fair

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oslo and the Tourism Promotion Bureau organized and coordinated Sri Lanka’s participation at the premier Nordic Tourism Fair – ‘Reiselivsmessen 2018’held from 12th -14th January 2018.

NKAR Travels, Araliya Green Hills, Union Resort, Sunway Holiday from Sri Lanka participated and represented the Sri Lanka Travel Trade.

The attractive Sri Lanka pavilion drew a large number of visitors, all of whom were served with a cup of ‘Ceylon Tea’.

Tourist arrival from Norway have been appreciably increasing during the last few years. The participation at ‘Reiselvsmessen 2018’ is expected to give a further boost to Sri Lanka Tourism in Norway and the Nordic region.