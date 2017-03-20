Sri Lanka signs four agreements with Norway to improve fisheries sector

The Sri Lankan government has signed four agreements with the Norwegian government to improve fisheries sector, Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The agreements were signed by the Sri Lanka Fisheries Ministry and a delegation from the Norwegian government in the presence of Minister Amaraweera.

Addressing the gathering Minister Amaraweera said under the new agreements the fisheries sector will be developed in three phases.

The Minister noted that the Norwegian government has a great deal of technology and knowhow in the fisheries industry and obtaining their support will surely uplift the country’s fisheries sector.

Norway support a technical cooperation between Norwegian Institute of Marine Research and Sri Lankan National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), with the aim of achieving sustainable management of fisheries resources in Sri Lanka.

The Minister also highlighted that a national fishery policy will be formulated for the fisheries industry with the cooperation of the Norwegian government.

According to the Minister the Ministry of Fisheries has become a profitable venture.

(N.Sethurupan)