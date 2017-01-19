Sri Lanka to work with former peace negotiator Erik Solheim

Sri Lanka is to work with former peace negotiator Erik Solheim once again, this time however on environmental issues.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had talks with Solheim in Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Solheim is the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and he has agreed to work with Sri Lanka through his new role.

“Green economy. Sustainable tourism. Wildlife. Water. Agreed cooperation between Sri Lanka and UN Environment w Ranil,” Solheim tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s office, meanwhile, said that Wickremesinghe sought Solheim’s assistance on environmental issues.

It was decided at the talks to appoint a committee to study the proposals on collaboration between Sri Lanka and the United Nations Environment Programme.

As a negotiator of the peace process in Sri Lanka between 1998 to 2005, Solheim attempted to reach a compromise between the Government and the LTTE.

Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister when Solheim was involved as a Norwegian peace negotiator but Solheim was later accused of being biased towards the LTTE.

Norway eventually withdrew from the peace process as the former Government decided to defeat the LTTE militarily.