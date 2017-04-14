Sweden considers tougher anti-terror laws

Sweden could follow Norway’s lead and make it a criminal offence to participate in a terrorist organisation. It is currently not illegal to simply be part of such an organisation.

As reported by The Local, the Swedish government has called on Supreme Court judge Stefan Johansson to review a possible change in the laws. He has been asked to complete his investigation by December 15.

While the April 8 attack in Stockholm brought the issue to the fore, Sweden’s previous inquiries into terror legislation have shown there could be gaps in the current legislation.

At a press conference on April 12, Justice Minister Morgan Johansson said: “Financing a terrorist organisation is already prohibited, and that has been seen compatible with freedom of association… What we are now saying is that if you are active in the organisation which engages in terror offences, it should be possible to prosecute you for that”.

(neweurope)