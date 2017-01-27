Syria , Norwegian Refugee Council sign MoU

Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Ahmad al-Qadiri signed on Thursday a MoU with the representative of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Anna Cervi.

Al-Qadiri said the MoU aims at enhancing cooperation between the Ministry and the NRC in the agricultural sector, providing factors of agricultural production, including aid and production grants and implementing small projects that help rural families and farmers who are affected by the crisis to stay in their villages.

In turn, Cervi pointed out that the NRC seeks to set up a number of plans in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry in Syria to create projects that can meet a part of the basic needs of the affected farmers.

The NRC is a non-governmental organization that delivers aid to about 30 countries and provides support in the fields of food, education and relief.

The NRC started its activities in Syria after the beginning of the crisis to support the government’s efforts, along with a number of international organizations and civil societies.

(SANA)