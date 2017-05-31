Telenor Norway must cut wholesale mobile network prices

Norwegian electronic communications regulator Nkom said that Telenor Norway must reduce its wholesale prices for operators which to lease capacity on its mobile network. The aim is to improve the conditions for a competitive market by enabling smaller players to compete. Every six months, Nkom runs a margin squeeze test of Telenor’s current products.

Nkom said the first test found that Telenor was complying with its obligations at that time, but the second test has found that access prices for service providers are too high. Wholesale customers would make a loss on certain subscriptions, said Nkom.

(telecom paper)