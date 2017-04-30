Telenor Norway to fully digitise TV network

On September 18, Telenor Norway will finally switch off the remaining analogue signals on its cable network.

The decision gives the operator the opportunity to fully digitise its network and introduce new services.

“Analogue services require both resources and capacity. We want to free up this capacity to give customers a better digital offering,” says Birgit Bjørnsen, head of TV and broadband division, Telenor Norway.

Most of Telenor’s TV customers are already using digital solutions, and the remaining customers on the analogue network will be assisted in the transition.