Troika welcomes Kiir’s commitment to declare unilateral ceasefire

The members of the ‘Troika’ – Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States – announced in a joint statement Thursday that they welcome the recent commitment by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir to IGAD leaders to announce a unilateral ceasefire.

In a communiqué issued following its 30th Extra-Ordinary Summit held on Saturday in Kenya, IGAD said the South Sudanese government agreed to announce a unilateral ceasefire and grant amnesty to those that renounced violence.

The three Western governments called upon President Kiir to ensure that his order is carried out immediately and in full effect, while reiterating their strong support for the combined efforts of the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and United Nations to end the conflict in South Sudan.

The group also called on all armed parties, including the government of South Sudan, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition, and other armed groups, to commit to a ceasefire.

The Troika underlined that the dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is the direct result of the conflict and demands that all parties cease violence against humanitarian workers and obstruction of humanitarian assistance.

“Military offensives and the obstruction of lifesaving assistance must stop immediately in order to end the suffering and severe food shortages inflicted upon millions across South Sudan,” partly reads the joint statement.

The Troika reiterated that there is no military solution to the ongoing conflict and that a durable end to the conflict will require a political process involving all the principal parties.

“An inclusive national dialogue, deemed credible by the South Sudanese people, could provide a means to redress root causes of conflict and build a true national consensus,” the three governments said.

“As President Kiir committed in announcing the planned national dialogue, it should supplement, and not replace, the core elements of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.”

The Troika further said it endorses the ongoing efforts of AU High Representative Alpha Konare and UN Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom to encourage all parties to end fighting and engage in peaceful dialogue.

The members of the Troika noted that they also support Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission Chairperson Festus Mogae’s work towards a truly inclusive and effective process to implement the signed peace agreement.

“In addition, the Troika endorses the work of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan, and the deployment of its Regional Protection Force. Lastly, the Troika notes the importance of breaking the cycle of impunity, and encourages further progress by the AU toward the rapid establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan,” the Troika said.