UK-Norway link signs survey squad

Geoscience and engineering service provider Next Geosolutions has won two survey contracts for the 1.4GW North Sea Link (NSL) between the UK and Norway.

The first contract, which will start in April, will see Next Geosolutions provide cable protection survey work for Norwegian transmission system operator Statnett.

The two-week work will involve cable inspections for the Skagerrak electricity transmission system and NorNed power cable interconnectors.

The second contract is due to start in May for three months and involves surveys of the offshore cable route, unexploded ordnance and route preparation techniques.

Each survey will be delivered by Next Geosolutions’ Ievoli Cobalt dynamic positioning Class 2 multi-purpose supply vessel.

The vessel is fitted with a Schilling-ultra heavy duty work-class remotely operated vehicle and a McArtney Focus 3 remotely operated towed vehicle.

(renews)