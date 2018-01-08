Yemen welcomes Norway’s suspension of arms to UAE

Yemen has welcomed Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s announcement to stop the export of arms to the UAE because of its participation in the aggression coalition against Yemen and its perpetration of war crimes against humanity, the Ministry of Human Rights said in a statement obtained by Saba on Friday.

In the statement, the ministry renewed Yemen’s call on the other arms exporting countries to follow the example of Norwegian government in stopping the export of arms to the countries involving in the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition, as these weapons are used against Yemeni civilians.

(Saba)